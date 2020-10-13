Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Yeti stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yeti by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Yeti news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

