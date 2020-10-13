Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:CFR opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

