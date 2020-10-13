Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.93 ($30.50).

Shares of JEN opened at €24.92 ($29.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.49 and a 200 day moving average of €20.99.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

