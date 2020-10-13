Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 206,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

