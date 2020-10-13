Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.