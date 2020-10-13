JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€38.60” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.55 ($54.77).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

