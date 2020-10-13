JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.