K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have commented on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in K12 by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

