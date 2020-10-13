KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 130.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

