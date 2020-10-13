Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $483,203.00

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Keep Network has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $483,203.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00006117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

