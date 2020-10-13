Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.79, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

