Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $390,796.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $101,339.81 and $390,796.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,200 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

