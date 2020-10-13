Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Komatsu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.