Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 1.3% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,010.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 160,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

PHG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,742. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

