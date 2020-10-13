Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

KTB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

