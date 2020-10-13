Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $33.05 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.