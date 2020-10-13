Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $133.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.17 million. Landec posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $543.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.74 million to $547.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $563.80 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $570.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,285. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

