Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 471.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,104 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.93% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

