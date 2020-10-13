Lethean Price Down 47% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $90,357.21 and approximately $27.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

