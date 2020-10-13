Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $4,414,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

