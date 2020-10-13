Lisk (LSK) Hits One Day Volume of $2.40 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Lisk has a total market cap of $143.44 million and $2.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00010016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Gate.io and Cryptopia. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020392 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003824 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,135,264 coins and its circulating supply is 126,125,975 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, COSS, Coinroom, Huobi, BitBay, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Coinbe, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

