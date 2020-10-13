Lition Market Cap Achieves $4.46 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $277,951.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.31 or 0.03335827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.54 or 0.02141798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00436067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.01087883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00625457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

