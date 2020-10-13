Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.