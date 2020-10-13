Loki Achieves Market Cap of $21.04 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Loki has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $63,233.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003655 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,389.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.50 or 0.03332062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.02200970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00435928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01100272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00624919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,535,524 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

