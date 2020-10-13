Loop Capital Increases JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $99.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $84.32 on Friday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in JD.Com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 611,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.