Lympo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,687.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, HADAX and IDEX. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $14,687.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

