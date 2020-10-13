M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MPE stock opened at GBX 589.96 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 587.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 570.96. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 756 ($9.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPE shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

