Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $165.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

