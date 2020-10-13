MarteXcoin (MXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 86.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $11,862.81 and approximately $117.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007840 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004029 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00030621 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,347,023 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.