Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

