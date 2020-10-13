McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald's in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald's’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

MCD stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in McDonald's by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.