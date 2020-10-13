McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $238.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefiting from increase in drive-thru sales. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets as well. Of late, earning estimates for 2020 have increased. The company witnessed continued improvement in results throughout the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2020, most of the company’s restaurants are open globally. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company. The company’s comps declined for the second straight quarter after reporting positive comps in the preceding 19 quarters. Moreover, the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the pandemic.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MCD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

