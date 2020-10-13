MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,422.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.03343162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.02142229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00436586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.01089499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00626878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

