Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system, which is set to keep gaining on consumers’ rising inclination toward health. Encouragingly, management remains impressed with OPTAVIA’s relevance even amid the pandemic. This was evident in second-quarter 2020, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Solid demand and engagement among OPTAVIA coaches and clients boosted results. However, Medifast has been battling SG&A cost concerns related to high OPTAVIA commission costs. Also, the company’s gross margin contracted due to increased promotional activities and elevated production costs in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Medifast’s cost-control measures should aid.”

MED has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Medifast stock opened at $162.81 on Monday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

