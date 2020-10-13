Meta Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.98 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Meta has a market cap of $9.07 million and $3.98 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00023215 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00268647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.01483827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155014 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

