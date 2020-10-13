Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTCR opened at $10.80 on Monday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

