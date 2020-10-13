Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $10.80 on Monday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

