Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 135.88 ($1.78).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 58.96 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.80.

In related news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

