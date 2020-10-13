Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (OTCMKTS:HPE) Head-To-Head Review

Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 13 5 0 2.15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.43 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Volatility and Risk

Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, suggesting that its share price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise N/A 11.51% 3.55%

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Metro One Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro One Development Company Profile

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also provides mobility and Internet of Things solutions under the Aruba brand, which include wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and sensors; software products, such as cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products. In addition, the company offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate unique technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Further, it invests in communications and media solutions, Hewlett Packard labs, and various business incubation projects. The company serves commercial and large enterprise groups, including business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

