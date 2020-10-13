MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

MGM stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

