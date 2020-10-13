Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 588,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

