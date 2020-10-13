Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) versus Mr. Cooper Group (OTCMKTS:COOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.18 $274.00 million $3.80 6.23 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 3.26% 28.39% 3.25% Mitesco N/A N/A -9,949.81%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

