Mitie Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:NWG) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NWG stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.47) on Monday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.05 ($1.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30.

About Mitie Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

