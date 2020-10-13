Mizuho Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.04.

TWLO traded up $10.48 on Tuesday, hitting $340.20. 44,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

