Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

