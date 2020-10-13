Mizuho Raises Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

