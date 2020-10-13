Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

