Moin Achieves Market Cap of $24,960.08 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Moin has a total market cap of $24,960.08 and $314.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,528,415 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

