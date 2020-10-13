Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 145,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

