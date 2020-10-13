Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $891.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 598.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $891.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.01093985 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 159.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

